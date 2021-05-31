“Murph”: Athletes honor a fallen soldier

HOUSTON (CW39) – Across the country today many athletes and members of the armed forces are pushing their bodies in the elements in memory of a fallen soldier by completing the following workout for time: 
1 mile Run 
100 Pull-ups 
200 Push-ups 
300 Squats 
1 mile Run 

Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy was killed in Afghanistan June 28th, 2005.  

This workout was one of Mike’s favorites and he’d named it “Body Armor” because of normally being performed with a weighted vest.  This morning I will be speaking to athletes about what this workout means to them as well the coaches who have helped them prep for this day.  

Heats at Cityside Gym in Kickoff at 8, 9, and 10. Throughout the morning you will be about to get to see the raw emotions and grit associated with the workout as athletes complete the final mile with heavy hearts.  

