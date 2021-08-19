National Weather Overview: August 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas(KIAH) The remnants of Fred will bring heavy rainfall, significant flash flooding, gusty winds, and a severe weather threat to the Northeast. Monsoonal moisture will remain in place across the west, resulting in a threat of flash flooding today. Severe storms will be possible along a slow moving cold front as it tracks from the Rockies into the upper Midwest through the end of the week. Unfortunately, poor air quality persists in portions of the West despite the cooldown, and an Elevated Risk of fire weather and Red Flag Warnings are in effect today for portions of northern California.

