Nearing deal, bipartisan infrastructure negotiations stall again

by: Raquel Martin

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The highly anticipated federal infrastructure package hit another roadblock Monday as negotiations again stalled after both sides seemed optimistic over the weekend that a deal was imminent.

Over the weekend, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said only one issue was outstanding and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., suggested a deal would be on the table Monday afternoon.

It didn’t happen. Things ground to a halt when Republicans rejected the latest offer from the White House and Democrats. The two sides still disagree on how much money should go to public transit and how to fund several items including broadband and water projects.

Still, the negotiators who have been working on the $1.2 trillion measure for weeks say an agreement is in sight.

“We remain confident,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Monday briefing. “This is to be expected. We always know that there’s some wrangling at the end.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he wants to pass a bill before lawmakers leave for August recess.

“It’s time for everyone to get to yes,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Senators should be on notice that the Senate may stay in session through the weekend in order to finish the bill.”

Democrats are also working on a separate massive multitrillion-dollar family and jobs plan that they intend to push through without Republicans’ support. Schumer said he wants that package out of the Senate before recess, too.

