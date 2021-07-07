NEW: Flash Flood Watch

HOUSTON (CW39) – A Flash flood watch is in effect for Portions of south-central Texas and southeast Texas until Friday morning. This includes Coastal Jackson Inland Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Matagorda and Matagorda Islands.

The upper-level low that is circulating over the SW TX coast will continue to be the driver of these heavy rain producing storms for coastal regions. Rainfall rates could be seen anywhere from 2-3″ per hour. Grounds here are already saturated and cannot withhold much more rainfall. Therefore, runoff will aid in the threat of inland and street flooding through Friday. Residents near rivers, lakes, and bayous should take caution.