NOAA releases 2021 Atlantic hurricane season prediction

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said.
Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) – NOAA has just released their prediction for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. This prediction includes a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. Will we see the record breaking number of storm that we saw in 2020? Experts say… not likely.

This forecast falls in line with the CSU forecast that was released earlier this year, which also anticipates an above average season.

According to NOAA, “For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected.”

So far this season we have already seen tropical development begin in the Atlantic. Currently Disturbance 1 has a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This storm will likely be Ana by the end of the week.

Other factors that lead NOAA to believe that this will be an above average include the fact that we have been seeing an era of hyper activity since 1995 that is likely not going to end this year, ENSO neutral conditions will be in place, above average sea surface temperatures, and less vertical wind shear in place. There is also an enhanced West African Monsoon that also enhances the probability for a hyper active Atlantic hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss