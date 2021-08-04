Ozone Action Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas are under an air quality alert, making today an Ozone Action Day. This means that conditions are in place to see high levels of Ozone pollution. Ozone is linked to coughing, throat irritation, and trouble breathing during exercise. Children, elderly, and those who suffer from asthma or other respiratory disease are most at risk.

If you fall under these categories, try spending a little more time indoors today, especially during the peak heat of the afternoon. Ozone will worsen with hotter temperatures making the morning and evening your best bet for breathing comfortably outside.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Gardening forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Tropics update, Atlantic hurricane season update - Star Harvey

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain in your 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Houston City Workers Mask Order - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Star Harvey, Carrigan Chauvin

NEW REPORT - Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Star Harvey 7day

Simone Biles wins Bronze on Beam - Sharron Melton, Hannah Trippett

Storms stall out along coastline - Carrigan Chauvin

President Biden to address COVID-19 battle Tuesday

City of Houston mask mandate - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss