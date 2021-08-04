HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas are under an air quality alert, making today an Ozone Action Day. This means that conditions are in place to see high levels of Ozone pollution. Ozone is linked to coughing, throat irritation, and trouble breathing during exercise. Children, elderly, and those who suffer from asthma or other respiratory disease are most at risk.

If you fall under these categories, try spending a little more time indoors today, especially during the peak heat of the afternoon. Ozone will worsen with hotter temperatures making the morning and evening your best bet for breathing comfortably outside.