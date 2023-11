HOUSTON (CW39) – Patchy fog is being seen on the outskirts of town for the morning drive. Fog develops when temperatures and dew points start match up. Temperature and dew point are both at 61 degree at the Bush Airport as of 6:20 a.m.

REMINDER: Drive with LOW BEAM lights on in the fog.

Highs rise into the lower 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Cloudy conditions stick around for tonight and into the morning. Lows fall into the upper 60s.