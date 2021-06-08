Photos/video: Tornado tears through Weld County, Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A tornado warning was issued in parts of Weld County, which is northeast of Denver, and witnesses reported areas that it touched down.

Reports of damage and flying debris have come in from several viewers and others near the storm.

Possible downed power lines off Highway 66 were reported. FOX31 crew members are out to get coverage of damage and footage of debris displaced by the storm.

Check out viewer submitted photos:

  • I could see this tornado from RiNo at 5:10 pm
  • Photo from Firestone. Taken at 5:19PM
  • This photo was taken at approximately 5:15pm today from Christian Brothers Automotive at 6601 W 29th St in Greeley.
  • Taken from 2 miles east of Lucerne
  • Firestone CO
  • North of DIA
  • North of DIA
  • View from Quebec Highlands in Thornton 470 and Wuebec
  • Tornado near Frederick, Colorado on June 7, 2021 (Credit: KDVR)
  • north of lochbuie
  • My family and I are driving home from Kansas, and we watched this whole tornado form right in front of our eyes!
  • This was seen North of DIA
  • Weld co toronado
  • This formed right above my house
  • Looking north east from our back yard at the tornado as it was building, east of Frederick.
  • This was taken about 5:10 pm from my kitchen window in Commerce City looking north. Which was several minutes before the sirens went off and the TV coverage began.
  • Hudson
  • I was out a run and watched the funnel drop and the updraft meet the funnel.I live in Frederick.
  • Picture of the Tornado 515 pm 06 07 2021
  • In Firestone Colorado
  • View from East La Salle,CO close to Kersey,CO. CR 49 and CR 50

Viewer videos sent in:

You can hear the sirens blaring in this Platteville neighborhood warning residents of the tornado and to take shelter.

