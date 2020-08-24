Prep your pets for evacuation

Before you get on the road to evacuate, does your pet require medicine? Do you everything they’ll need to be comfortable during an evacuation? What about a snapshot of your pet?
CW39s Shannon LaNier tells us about the essentials you will need for your pet during an evacuation.
