HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – With several days of sustained 100+ degree temperatures across much of Texas, one child has already died in Houston this year due to heatstroke in a car, and emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses are up. As summer begins, learn what Texans can expect from the weather in the coming weeks and how to prevent heat injuries and deaths.

Jeff Evans, with the National Weather Service was one of the speakers for the event to help explain this extreme heat. Maggi Gunnels, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for Region 6 was also there to chime in on the matter. Dr. Anthony Arredondo, Emergency Department Physician, spoke on behalf of Texas Children’s Hospital.

Will this be the hottest June on record?

97.4 was the monthly high for June of 2011 at the Bush Airport in Houston where 105 degrees was recorded not once but twice. Normal monthly average is 92.3 degrees.

This June we are currently averaging 96.6. With the upcoming forecast, we are again expected to surpass the previous record.

Jeff and I spoke afterwards regarding the amount of action people take regarding certain weather events. For instance, sometimes during this time of year we are preaching the latest status us a hurricane and people are glued to every update and wiping out store shelves. But since Texas is NORMALLY hot in the summer. Residents tend to let their guard down, not appreciating the dangers that heat brings to our bodies, or just how much hotter we are now compared to our average.

Following the conference there was a temperature comparison display demonstrating how hot it can get inside a vehicle compared to the outside temperature. Even when the temperatures are “not that bad” a car can become deadly. This was during the 9:00 a.m. hour yesterday morning, and air temperatures were in the low 90s. The vehicle warmed to 123 degrees. Officials are urging you to place an item that you will need when you get out of the car near the car seat. This will make sure you don’t forget about your child. This item can be a purse, wallet, or key to your home.

(English/ Spanish) Dr. Anthony Arredondo, Emergency Department Physician Texas Children’s Hospital