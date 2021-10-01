Flash Flood Warning till 9AM | Rainy commute Friday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wet roadways will be a factor for your morning commute Friday morning. It’s going to be pretty wet during morning drive with more rain converging on our area later this morning. CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey is tracking wet weather throughout the morning. Join us to find out where the heaviest rain is falling Friday morning.

School delays are

Our area is currently under a Flash Flood Warning. Crosby ISD is delaying the start of school until 9am for Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School. Elementary schools will start at 10am. Bus routes will start at 8am for CMS and CHS and elementary bus routes will start at 9am — Crosby ISD (@CrosbyISD) October 1, 2021

Two to three inches of rain have already fallen in our area. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Channelview and parts north of there. Rain could continue to fall through 10am through 2PM. Though it may ease up late this afternoon, it picks back up this weekend.