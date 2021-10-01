Flash Flood Warning till 9AM | Rainy commute Friday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wet roadways will be a factor for your morning commute Friday morning. It’s going to be pretty wet during morning drive with more rain converging on our area later this morning. CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey is tracking wet weather throughout the morning. Join us to find out where the heaviest rain is falling Friday morning.
Two to three inches of rain have already fallen in our area. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Channelview and parts north of there. Rain could continue to fall through 10am through 2PM. Though it may ease up late this afternoon, it picks back up this weekend.
- Infrastructure package reaches stalemate between progressive and moderate DemocratsProgressive and moderate Democrats are at a stalemate on how to proceed with President Biden’s infrastructure package.
- The wild weather history of Austin City LimitsHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Austin City Limits kicks off today, Oct.1st, with major headliners performing such as George Straight, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish. However, mother nature will once again be attempting to steal the show. Thunderstorms re in the forecast for every day this weekend, creating a perfect setup for a sloppy stampede of music fans attempting […]
- Look ahead: Sunshine, clear skies and lower humidity in 7-Day ForecastHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The stretch of wet weather southeast Texas has seen this week will continue, with more rounds of showers and storms expected Friday and through the weekend. In addition because of all the rain this week and potentially slow motion of showers and storms for Friday, all of Southeast Texas is in a […]
- Weekend Weather: Grab the umbrellas!!HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has your weekend forecast for Houston and if you’re headed out to the beach, rain chances are steady throughout the weekend. Star has LIVE reports all morning long on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC. Around Town In Houston Saturday, there is 70% chance of rain showers forecast for […]
