Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

This image provided by Virgin Galactic shows, from left: Chief Pilot Dave Mackay, Lead Operations Engineer Colin Bennett, Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, Founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations Sirisha Bandla and pilot Michael Masucci. Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days. Branson’s company announced Thursday, July 1, 2021 that its next test flight will be July 11 and that its founder will be among the six people on board. The winged rocket ship will soar from New Mexico _ the first carrying a full crew of company employees. It will be only the fourth trip to space for Virgin Galactic. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days.

Branson’s company announced Thursday evening that its next test flight will be July 11 and that its founder will be among the six people on board, all company employees. The winged rocket ship will soar from New Mexico — the first carrying a full crew.

Bezos, meanwhile, plans to blast into space from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He’ll be on the debut flight of a Blue Origin rocket, accompanied by his brother, a female aerospace pioneer and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.

As late as Wednesday, Branson declined to say when he would rocket into space because of restrictions placed on him by his publicly traded company. But he stressed he was healthy and fit to fly as soon as his engineers give him the go. He’ll turn 71 a week after the scheduled launch.

Virgin Galactic launches its rocket ship from an aircraft, reaching an altitude of roughly 55 miles. Blue Origin launches its New Shepard rocket from the ground, with its capsule soaring to about 66 miles.. Both those heights are considered the edge of space. By comparison, SpaceX launches its capsules — both crew and cargo — into orbit around the world.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

4th of July Grill Forecast

Weekend Firework shows

4th of July Drought updates

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss