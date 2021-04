HOUSTON (CW39) “Rising Water Houston Floods” airs this Friday at 9:30am. Tune in for a special look at Houston and the most flood prone roads, closures.

Also, improvements made to keep you and your family safe.

We’ll also look at the organizations that help people recover.

Join us Friday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston for this in-depth look at “Rising Water Houston Floods.”