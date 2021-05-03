River flooding from last week’s heavy rain

HOUSTON (CW39) – Downstream impacts from last week rainfall lead to river flooding throughout SE TX. Officials say FM 1485 at San Jacinto River East Fork is closed. Rivers are expected to return to below flood stage by the weekend.

Minor flooding – minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threat. 

Moderate Flooding – some inundation of structures and roads near stream. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations.  

Major Flooding – extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations. 

River level readings from this morning: water.weather.gov

