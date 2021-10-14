HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Remember that road closure near Bush Airport a couple of weeks ago? Well, it’s coming back.

Expect delays around the North Sam Houston Tollway to begin Friday night at 9 PM. TxDOT will be closing all eastbound main lanes between Imperial Valley Drive to the Hardy Toll Rd. In addition to this closure, one main lane will remain closed past the Hardy Toll Rd. until you reach Aldine Westfield. The main lanes will reopen on Monday at 5 AM.

If you are traveling on I-45 North trying to take the entrance ramp to the Beltway-8 North eastbound, that will also be completely closed this weekend.

If you are trying to catch a flight, plan extra travel time to the airport. You can also check your flight status here.