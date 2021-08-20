Road closures this weekend around Bush airport, and the Fred Hartman bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- We already know the Galleria area should be avoided this weekend due to the major closure on the 69/610 interchange project, but that’s not the only spot to watch out for.

Starting around SH-146 near Baytown, the Fred Hartman bridge has been under emergency repairs for weeks but this weekend it could be moving even slower. The southbound lanes on the bridge will be completely closed beginning tonight at 9:00 P.M. and reopen on Monday at 5:00 A.M.

Drivers should instead take Spur 330 to I-10, take the exit to 610 southbound and then exit again at SH-225. This is a roundabout way of traveling on the east side of town, but will be much more beneficial then sitting in traffic.

Next up, we have the I-610 S loop eastbound ramp to I-45 northbound closed. The good news is that the southbound ramp will remain open for commuters to detour on. After traveling south take the first exit and u-turn, from there you can take the first entrance ramp to go north on I-45. The time frame for this closure is 9:00 P.M. Friday until 5:00 A.M. Monday.

Also, on the northeast side of town around I-69 and the Beltway you will see various closures. Starting with the north and southbound ramp to the Beltway-8 westbound being closed this weekend. Instead, drivers will be detoured to the eastbound exit. This closure begins earlier at 8:00 P.M. tonight until Monday at 5:00 A.M.

Lastly, we have mentioned on No Wait Weather + Traffic the one lane closure on the Beltway between Aldine Westfield Rd. and Imperial Valley Dr. that continues until Monday. In addition, you will see a total closure this weekend between the Hardy Toll Rd. and Imperial Valley Dr. starting tonight at 9:00 P.M. to Monday at 5 A.M. The frontage road will be the best alternate route for drivers.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6:00-9:30 A.M. for more construction news.