HOUSTON (KIAH) — Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories for freezing rain are in effect for the northwestern portions of the region. The advisories expand to the I-69 corridor Thursday afternoon, and then to the near coast Thursday evening.

The main threat will be freezing rain with some ice pellets mixing in at the end of the event. Areas across the Brazos Valley can expect over an eighth an inch of ice accumulation, while the rest of the area that are under a tenth of an inch.

Elevated roadways like bridges and overpasses will be the main concern Thursday into Friday for icy conditions as they freeze quicker than surface roads.

