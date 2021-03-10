Saving Zzzz’s during daylight saving

HOUSTON (CW39) Daylight Saving time starts Sunday March 14 at 2AM sharp! This is the time of the year that we “spring ahead”! This does include many great benefits, such as longer days, warmer temperatures, and mental clarity from the winter blues. However, we first have to suffer a night or two of poor sleep.

I spoke with Sara Nowakowski, an associate professor of sleep at the Baylor College of Medicine for more insight.

Nowakowski states, “Our human body clock is slightly longer than 24 hours it is reset everyday by sunlight. By the morning, the sunlight retains a rhythm. It goes through the eye, to our pineal gland in our brain, and we reset our body’s clock. Sunlight is very helpful for sleep, and there is also something we call homeostatic sleep pressure. The longer you are awake, the better you will actually sleep that night. So, sunlight and being awake for a longer duration will probably help sleep. So eventually, once you have adjusted to that spring ahead time change, I think things are fantastic and that sleep will be better in the spring and summer… and our mood!”

Adjusting is the problem that many face this time of year. Sara spoke with me earlier about studies tying health problems, such as risk for heart attacks and cardiovascular disease, to the time frame where we “spring ahead”. Our heartrate and respiration are tied to our internal clock. When that gets thrown off, we can see negative results.

Sara told me that for ideal sleep, our body will positively react to cooler temperatures and completely dark environments. A hot room will give our body ques to stay awake. A temperature range of 62-72 degrees is preferred.

Sara also has another very practical tip to give us for limiting the negative effects of springing ahead.

“Start adjusting 15 minutes a day, so you are not doing that full hour. If you adjust slowly rather than all at once on Sunday, then it is probably better for your body’s clock”, Nowakowski.

