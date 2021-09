SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS – Houston area schools and college during Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This is the list of updated school closings and delays for Monday, September 13, 2021. This list is being updated so check back to see if you district is included through Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON ISD

All HISD campuses and district offices will remain open on Monday, Sept. 13.

HISD WEATHER STATEMENT:

Due to inclement weather, all after-school activities and sporting events are cancelled today Monday, Sept 13. Schools and buildings should not be accessed after 5 p.m. on Monday, September 13. In addition, in-person and virtual classes are canceled on Tuesday, Sept.14. All HISD offices and schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 14. Students will not need to make up the missed school day. For additional updates, visit www.HoustonISD.org or follow us on our district’s social media.

MONDAY SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

ALIEF ISD – EARLY DISMISSAL MONDAY. HIGH:1:30, MIDDLE: 2:40, ELEMENTARY 3:20, INTERMEDIATE 3:50.

ALVIN ISD – CLOSED

ANGLETON ISD – CLOSED

BEATRICE MAYES INSTITUTE – ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES, AFTERCARE CANCELLED MONDAY

BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE – CLOSED

BRAZOSPORT ISD – CLOSED

CHANNELVIEW ISD – NO AFTERSCHOOL ACTIVITIES MONDAY

CLEAR CREEK ISD – CLOSED

COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND – CLOSED

DAMON ISD – CLOSED

DANSBURY ISD – CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

DICKINSON ISD – CLOSED

FORT BEND ISD EARLY DISMISSAL. HIGH SCHOOLS AT 11:35AM. ELEMENTARY AT 12:10PM. MIDDLE SCHOOLS AT 1:25PM.

FRIENDSWOOD ISD – CLOSED

GALVESTON ISD ELEMENTARY PICKUP 11:30A, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL PICKUP 12:15P

HOUSTON ISD – AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED

HITCHCOCK ISD – CLOSED

LA PORTE ISD – CLOSED

MAINLAND PREPARATORY CLASSICAL ACADEMY – CLOSED

NEEDVILLE ISD – CLOSED

PASADENA CLASSICAL ACADEMY – CLOSED

PASADENA ISD – CLOSED

PEARLAND ISD – CLOSED

SANTA FE ISD – CLOSED

SHELDON ISD – ALL after school activities, practices & events for Monday are CANCELED

STAFFORD MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED

SWEENY ISD – CLOSED

TEXAS CITY ISD – CLOSED

TOMBALL ISD – AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED

YELLOWSTONE SCHOOLS – DISMISS AT 1PM

WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE – CLOSED

TUESDAY SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

CHANNELVIEW ISD – CLOSED

COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND – CLOSED

CROSBY ISD – CLOSED

DAYTON ISD – CLOSED

DANSBURY ISD – CLOSED

FORT BEND COUNTY ISD – CLOSED

HITCHCOCK ISD – CLOSED

HOUSTON ISD – CLOSED

NEEDVILLE ISD – CLOSED

SHELDON ISD – CLOSED

SPRING BRANCH ISD – CLOSED

STAFFORD MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – CLOSED

TOMBALL ISD – CLOSED

