SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS – Tuesday September 14, due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hurricane Nicholas has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a category one hurricane around 12:30am CDT on the eastern part of Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach.

Around 5:30 a.m., Nicholas was about 30 miles south-southwest of Houston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, moving north-northeast at 9 mph.