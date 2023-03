HOUSTON (CW39) – NWS Meteorologist in Charge at the Houston/ Galveston National Weather Service Office joins us today to discuss Tornado Safety as we continue our coverage of Severe Weather Awareness Week! A mock tornado warning is set to occur today at 10 a.m. this is a time where you should reflect, and play out the plan you have in place for when severe weather strikes!

