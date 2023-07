HOUSTON (CW39) – This morning at 12446 FM 1960 Rd, HCSO deputies are investigating a fatal auto/ pedestrian incident. According to officials, an adult female was in the center roadway of the westbound lanes of FM 1960 when a tan Volkswagen Passat struck her.

The women was transported by ambulance and pronounced deceased at the hospital. The female driver stayed at the scene with investigative crews. She was not at fault and was released.

The pedestrian was crossing the road illegally.