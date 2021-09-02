Special Report | Ida recovery in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin, a native of Louisiana where Hurricane Ida hit that area this week, has this special report. She talks with survivors in her hometown and surrounding areas impacted along the Gulf coast. Don’t miss this on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC!!
- COMING SOON: Sweater weather – Adam Krueger tells us when!HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s September, so you know eventually those temperatures will start going down. Which can’t come soon enough, after triple-digit heat indexes through the summer. So how soon till we see sweater weather? So when can we start thinking about sweater weather and breaking out those long sleeves? CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your first […]
- Montgomery Co. Reports all-time high for COVID-19 casesMONTGOMERY COUNTY (CW39) – The Montgomery County Public Health District, working with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirms September, 1st was a record-breaking day related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. It was an all-time high of active COVID-19 cases, new all-time high of ICU patients with COVID-19, and a new […]
- Subaru issues “Do Not Drive” recallHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Owners of 2021 Subaru Impreza should leave the vehicle parked. The Subaru of America has issued a “do not drive recall” for the 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles. According to the NHTSA, a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail on affected vehicles. They say if this happens, the […]
- Turkey Leg Hut sends supplies to LouisianaHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Turkey Leg Hut is delivering more than 3,500 turkey legs, water, volunteer workers and equipment to Hammond, Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims. Founders Nakia and Lynn Price, along with a group of volunteers, will be loading up their “TLH Rescue Team” Hummer and driving relief supplies including 15 pallets of bottled water, food, including […]
- Houston’s “Mattress Mack” partners with Kroger to send emergency Hurricane Ida supplies to LouisianaHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A Houston furniture store owner known as “Mattress Mack”, gathered emergency items from people in the community to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida survivors. Gallery Furniture partnered with Kroger for a “send-off” event on Thursday morning. The Houston Police Department escorted about 15 truckloads out of the parking lot. Earlier this week, Mattress Mack gathered […]