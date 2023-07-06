HOUSTON (CW39) – It will be another steamy day as warm temperatures are accompanied by added moisture from afternoon thunderstorms. Highs rise to near 90 in Houston.

Isolated showers will be seen in the morning as a disturbance sits in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This system will dump heavy rainfall over coastal regions south of Victoria, TX starting this morning, but not for areas of Houston until the afternoon.

1-2 inches of rainfall can be expected for localized communities that get caught under a hearty thunderstorm.

Later this week the HEAT IS ON! A stubborn high pressure looks to build overhead. This limits rainfall and ramps up our temps.