HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hospitals are having a tough time, struggling to to keep blood supplies available even locally. TODAY, you can walk up and donate blood at Constellation Field in Sugar Land from 2-7pm. The process takes about a 45 minutes.

CW39 reporter Sydney Simone has details about the blood drive hosted by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Tune in all morning for more details on the event and steps to take prior to donating blood.