Sunburn: What helps and HURTS

Sunburn. Getty Images

HOUSTON (CW39) A lot of people are dealing with SUNBURNS right now.  So we looked around the found out what does and does NOT help… maybe even make it worse.

Top five sunburn fixes people are Google‘ing right now:

1.  “Does shaving cream help a sunburn?”  Yes and no.  It won’t magically get rid of it.  But they usually have menthol, which has cooling effects and helps with inflammation.

2.  “Does aloe help?”  Yes, aloe vera is the most popular thing people use.  It helps with the pain, redness, and inflammation.  And it makes your skin produce more collagen, so it heals faster.

3.  “Does vinegar help?”  Maybe, but it could also make things worse.  Some people swear apple cider vinegar works for sunburns.  But vinegar is acidic, so you have to dilute it a lot.  If you don’t, it can burn you even more.

4.  “Does lotion help a sunburn?”  Yes, but it should be non-oil based.  Anything with oil can trap the heat in and make it hurt more if you put it on too soon.  So in general, wait a day with oil-based stuff.  But moisturizing while you recover is a good idea.

5.  “Does coconut oil help?”  Yes, maybe.  But again, don’t put it on right away or the oil can trap in the heat. 

