HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Months of training will be put to the test this weekend as runners line up at the corner of Congress and Fannin for the start of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Half-Marathon. It will be a beautiful, dry, but chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s by race time at 7 a.m. The aftermath of a cold front passing the day before will be breezy winds for the first few miles. These will subside about half way through the course, but in the meantime will be providing a wind of below freezing. It will feel more like 30 degrees at the starting line.

Winds subside by mile 15 to 10-12 mph with a temperature of 43 degrees as runners cross Post Oak and San Felipe. Wind chill becomes less of a factor as the bright sun heats the concrete by mile 20. Temperatures near Memorial Park will reach mid-40s.









Marathon Forecast

The finish line will take runners back through the heart of downtown. Celebration temperatures at Lamar and Crawford, near the George R. Brown, will be at 48 degrees. The overall high for the afternoon will be near 55 degrees with calming winds 5-10 mph, perfect weather for an afternoon of recovering!