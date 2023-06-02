HOUSTON (CW39) – Highs along the coast today will be in the upper 80s. A few clouds early will give way to more sun later in the day causing for a a high UV index. Wear lots of sunscreen while out at the beach, with the high sun angle you can burn in as little as 30 minutes!

Surf conditions remain calm with winds our of the SE near 5-10 mph and wave heights of 1-2 ft.

Today’s flag status is YELLOW. Meaning that there is not a great threat for rip currents, but one should still practice caution while in the water.

Water temperature remains on the higher end of the average range for this time of year. The latest reading was at 82 degrees, a comfortable temperature for a swim!