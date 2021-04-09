Tampa Bay, Florida meteorologist Leigh Spann on 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey talks with Tampa Bay, Florida meteorologist Leigh Spann about the 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook.

Tampa is one of the most vulnerable spots in the country to be hit by hurricanes. Spann sounds off with her response to the Outlook.

“The good news is that nothing is going to touch what happened last year. But it only takes that one.” Spann said. Florida still preparing for another above average hurricane season.

We also don’t have an El Nino in the forecast which helps shear the top of the vertical storm and keeps them from being stronger.

