Temperatures vs. athletic surfaces

HOUSTON (CW39) – They weather has been playing a huge role in the Olympics so far. From typhoons to dangerously hot temperatures, the forecast has been one to compete with. However, not all events battle the heat in the same way. When calculating heat, the type of surface matters. This morning I took a nice little run in our very own CW39 studios to highlight how dramatically temperatures differ throughout the games.

Let us start out nice and cool, open water events, such as rowing are taking place in sea temperatures of near 80 degrees. Sticking with the water theme here, Olympic pools are kept at a nice, controlled temperature of 82 degrees.

From the water to the beach! With an air temperature near 90 degrees, sand can heat up to 120 degrees. Ouch! Now that can burn your feet. Synthethic turf can heat up over 50 degrees hotter than natural grass, reaching temperatures near 130 degrees. Outdoor rubber tracks can feel just as bad! In the direct sun they hit a temperature of 135.

Marathon runners and cyclist tour all types of different surfaces during their race, but paved asphalt must be the worst with temperatures rising as high as 140 degrees!

Just this weekend while sand volleyball was occurring, athletes were playing in air temperatures of 86 degrees and the sand temperature was 108! I guess I would sacrifice some red toes for gold. Nonetheless, athletes at all levels need to practice heat safety when out in these summer temperatures. Drink lots of water and fuel your body properly with healthy foods!