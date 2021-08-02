Temperatures vs. athletic surfaces

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

HOUSTON (CW39) – They weather has been playing a huge role in the Olympics so far. From typhoons to dangerously hot temperatures, the forecast has been one to compete with. However, not all events battle the heat in the same way. When calculating heat, the type of surface matters. This morning I took a nice little run in our very own CW39 studios to highlight how dramatically temperatures differ throughout the games.  

Let us start out nice and cool, open water events, such as rowing are taking place in sea temperatures of near 80 degrees. Sticking with the water theme here, Olympic pools are kept at a nice, controlled temperature of 82 degrees.  

From the water to the beach! With an air temperature near 90 degrees, sand can heat up to 120 degrees. Ouch! Now that can burn your feet. Synthethic turf can heat up over 50 degrees hotter than natural grass, reaching temperatures near 130 degrees. Outdoor rubber tracks can feel just as bad! In the direct sun they hit a temperature of 135.  

Marathon runners and cyclist tour all types of different surfaces during their race, but paved asphalt must be the worst with temperatures rising as high as 140 degrees! 

Just this weekend while sand volleyball was occurring, athletes were playing in air temperatures of 86 degrees and the sand temperature was 108! I guess I would sacrifice some red toes for gold. Nonetheless, athletes at all levels need to practice heat safety when out in these summer temperatures. Drink lots of water and fuel your body properly with healthy foods! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss