Texas in the middle of the pack for personal energy cost

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country’s electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry. The initiative was announced in April by the Energy Department. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (CW39) – We now know the most and least energy-expensive states. With residential electricity use projected to be up by 2.8% this year, WalletHub released it’s report on the energy costs by state.

The personal-finance website compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Texas finished in the middle of the ranks at 19th.

Energy Consumption & Costs in Texas (1=Most Expensive):

Avg. Monthly Energy Bill: $326

  • 32nd Price of Electricity
  • 10th Electricity Consumption per Consumer
  • 26th Price of Natural Gas
  • 40th Natural-Gas Consumption per Consumer
  • 48th Price of Motor Fuel
  • 14th Motor-Fuel Consumption per Driver

You can find the full report here.

