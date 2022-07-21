HOUSTON (CW39) – Heat is one of the most dangerous weather hazards that our nations battles, this year in particular. Recently, Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin interviewed David Hondula, the leader of the nation’s first ever heat response and mitigation office based out of Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the City of Phoenix, ASU Associate Professor David Hondula will lead the office approved by the Phoenix City Council as part of the 2021-22 budget. The Office of Heat Response & Mitigation will establish a strategic action plan to address the growing hazard of urban heat, which threatens the City’s economic viability and health and well-being of vulnerable residents.

City Manager Ed Zuercher commented on David’s qualifications for the new leadership role stating, “David is not only an expert in the science of heat but is passionate about the strategies designed to combat the impact of rising temperatures”.

Watch the full interview between David and Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin here:

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s ZOOM Interview with ASU Associate Professor David Hondula

New technology in the works at The Office of Heat Response & Mitigation office includes a reflective coating for the roadways. The asphalt coating was applied to areas already in need of pavement preservation. The city then partnered with ASU researchers to conduct scientific tests of the cool paved areas, studying how it performed and how it might be used to mitigate the urban heat island effect. It works by reflecting the sun’s rays, causing for the asphalt to absorb less heat!

View CURRENT sensors in the City of Phoenix through this link:

https://phoenix.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=543e85bad79d45c8a18cfbc60fcb1ee6

You can view the findings of the study here: https://www.phoenix.gov/streetssite/Documents/Phoenix%20Cool%20Pavement%20Exec%20Summary_091420213.pdf

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin asked David, if Houston could ever be a suitable candidate for one of these offices? He agreed that, yes, we would be a great candidate, but new offices are not always the best fit for the results we are hoping for. Especially in medium and small cities. Sometime the best form of mitigation are simply helping out your neighbor. This involves looking out for the elderly in your community, supplying low income neighborhoods with forms of heat relief, and working with our energy companies to ensure affordable AC/ electricity.