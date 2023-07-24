HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-10 East closures will include 2 alternate eastbound and westbound lanes from Hardy/Mckee St to Wayside Dr/US-90 Alternate. The road work will cause the lanes to be closed daily from 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM through Monday, July 31. Motorist should expect delays

IH-10 Katy will see daily closures for today only at the eastbound Exit Ramp To Barker Cypress Rd starting at noon and lasting until 1:30 PM. The detour is to take Greenhouse exit to get to Barker Cypress.

Also along IH-10 Katy, the eastbound Exit Ramp To Park Ten will experience a closure starting at noon and lasting until 1:30 PM. The detour is to exit on Barker Cypress to get to Park Ten.

That’s not all, the IH-10 Katy westbound Exit Ramp To Barker Cypress Rd Closed today 9:00 AM to 10:30 PM. The detour is to take Park Ten exit to get to Barker-Cypress. Lastly, the Westbound Exit Ramp To Fry Rd will be closed today from 10:30 AM to noon. The detour is to take Greenhouse exit to get to Fry road.