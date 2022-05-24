HOUSTON (CW39) Ongoing storms in the Gulf will spread east and may help with the development of scattered storms late this morning and through the afternoon.

Storms developing over North Texas will be moving into the region on Wednesday and could bring strong gusty to severe gusty winds to the northwestern portions of the area.

NWS Houston/Galveston

South Texas weather

Cold front should move through the Brazos Valley around midnight with a greater threat for strong damaging winds. The storms should weaken somewhat as they push further south but could slow down and bring a heavy rain threat to the area Wednesday.

NWS Houston/Galveston