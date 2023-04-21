HOUSTON (CW39) – If you’re planning a trip to Galveston today, here are some things you should know. The temperature is 79°, with a moderate UV index. This is good news if you’re planning on just getting a tan, as a moderate UV index is recommended to achieve a safe tan (Tropic Labs, 2023). If this sounds like a plan for you, keep in mind that SPF 20 is recommended for these conditions (Tropic Labs, 2023). In the case that tanning isn’t quite your style, you should know the following. The water temperature today is 72°, with wind speeds of about 10 MPH coming from the northeast direction. The wave height today is 4ft, so if tanning is a “no”, then surfing is a “go”. Assuming that you do plan on getting in the water, by board or not, the flag status is red, with strong rip currents. All in all, today is a good day for a beach day, given that necessary precautions are followed.

