Today’s moon and tides

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Clear skies set in after the passing of yesterday’s front. This set up perfect conditions for viewing last night’s quarter moon. Tonight we shift into the phase of Waxing Gibbous this means the moon in gradually becoming more ‘visible’, or closer to it’s full phase. I like to use the phrase ‘wax- on wan- off’ to help me remember the difference between a waxing and waning moon. Waning occurs when a moon is on it’s path to becoming less illuminated. This occurs after a full moon. Illumination is at 60% tonight.

From the sky to the water… Our water temperature in Galveston is at 72 degrees. There is a red flag warning in place today. This means that surf can be hazardous, strong rip currents are possible to develop. High tide will occur at 8:46AM; approximately two hours before our 6:43AM sunrise.