Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta loses strength moving through Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All Tropical Storm Warnings for Tropical Storm Eta were canceled Monday after the storm shifted its track and lost strength moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 1 p.m. Monday advisory, Eta is moving southwest at 16 mph over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Its maximum sustained winds are 50 mph.

Schools in Sarasota, Highlands and Hardee counties were closed on Monday due to the storm’s threat.

The Skyway Bridge was shut down for a few hours Monday morning, but has since been reopened.

The storm could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain on parts of South Florida, including the Keys. Some areas could see isolated amounts of 18 inches. Parts of South Florida, including the Keys, face up to 3 feet of storm surge.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del

Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Another area to watch

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the Atlantic that has an 80% chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm in the next day or two. It’s expected to move toward the northeastern Atlantic.

They are also monitoring a tropical wave that could become a tropical depression over the central or western Caribbean Sea late this week or this weekend.

