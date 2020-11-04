Tracking the Tropics: South Florida in cone of Eta, braces for flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eta, the 28th named storm of a rather active hurricane season, now has Florida in its path.

The National Hurricane Center said Eta was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight after making landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane.

At 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, and was bringing “life-threatening flash flooding” over portions of Central America. The storm was centered about 90 miles west of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and was moving to the west at 8 mph.

Eta is forecast to weaken over land and become a tropical depression Wednesday night. The latest forecast track shows Eta crossing Honduras Wednesday and Thursday, then emerging over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The storm is expected to regain strength as it moves back into the Caribbean Sea, over Cuba and then toward South Florida.

Although it’s too soon to tell exactly what impact the storm will have on the Sunshine State, forecasters in Miami say wind and rain impacts including flooding are possible.

Nov 4 @ 315am – Flooding is one of the greatest potential impacts from #Eta. Timing is late this week into the weekend. But uncertainty remains, so keep up with forecast changes! #flwx pic.twitter.com/OIR1T3wwsQ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 4, 2020

The storm is expected to dump about 15 to 25 inches of rain on much of Nicaragua and Honduras, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 40 inches. Water levels along the coasts should gradually decrease on Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to

Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the

Honduras/Nicaragua border

Honduras/Nicaragua border The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Laguna

de Perlas.

