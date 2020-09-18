Subtropical Storm Alpha forms near Portugal, Teddy reaches Cat 4 strength, TS Wilfred churns in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The hyperactive hurricane season continues with forecasters watching a number of systems in the Atlantic Basin on Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic Friday morning. Meanwhile, Teddy remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane while Tropical Depression 22 churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

Any storms that form after Wilfred will be named after letters in the Greek alphabet.

Here’s the latest on what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Subtropical Storm Alpha

The first letter of the Greek alphabet was claimed Friday afternoon when Subtropical Storm Alpha formed near the coast of Portugal.

Alpha is small and expected to be short-lived but forecasters said it will bring heavy rain and winds to parts of Portugal.

Tropical Storm Wilfred

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic late Friday morning, claiming the last name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season storm names list.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Wilfred is about 630 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Hurricane Teddy

Teddy is a Category 4 hurricane and is forecast to remain powerful as it moves through the Atlantic over the next few days.

Teddy is creating large swells that are forecast to spread across the western Atlantic, increasing the threat of rip currents in the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America Friday morning. The swells are expected to spread westward to the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the east coast of the United States this weekend, forecasters said.

At 5 a.m. ET Friday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and was about 935 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 12 mph.

“Interest in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Teddy,” forecasters said.

Forecasters said some fluctuations in strength are expected over the next day.

Tropical Depression 22

Tropical Depression 22 formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night and is forecast to become a tropical storm sometime Friday.

The slow-moving depression was about 285 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande Friday morning, moving north-northeast at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The depression is creating swells that could impact parts of Texas and the Gulf Coast of Mexico over the weekend, increasing the threat of surf and rip current conditions.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday and could reach hurricane strength by Sunday, the NHC said.

Sally

The NHC issued its final advisory on Sally Thursday. By Friday, it had dissipated.

Other areas to watch

The NHC is keeping a close eye on other disturbances in the Atlantic Basin Friday morning.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by early Saturday. It has a low 20% chance of development in the next five days.