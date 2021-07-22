Traffic | Accident to keep La Porte Freeway WB near Beltway 8 shutdown for several hours

HOUSTON (KIAH) A major accident and fatality is expected to keep all lanes on one local highway shut down for SEVERAL HOURS according to area officials. Tune in to CW39 for updates on the La Porte Freeway WB near Beltway 8.

The fiery crash that had small explosions and impacted power lines, happened around 5:20am Thursday morning, with traffic backed up for miles after all lanes had to be closed for an ongoing cleanup and investigation.

Pasadena police say one person did die in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.