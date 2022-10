HOUSTON (CW39) – According to ONSCENE, a train has derailed on 1198 Zindler Street in Houston. No evacuations have been reported. For the roads right now, there are also no leaks and no hazards. Lockwood Dr at Clinton Dr will be blocked for a few hours until conditions clear. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, this is still ongoing.

This is currently not causing any major traffic delays in the downtown region.