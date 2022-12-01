HOUSTON (CW39) – Trees play a massive role in the health of our environment and ourselves! From housing local wildlife, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to decreasing the summer time urban heat island effect that is very prominent here in Houston, their benefits significantly outweigh the small amount of time it takes to plant them. If we all work together we can make this city lusher and healthier in no time! YOU can help the cause this Saturday, for FREE! That is right, the only thing that Trees for Houston is asking from you is your time and effort.

For the last 38 years, Trees For Houston set out planting trees for the benefit of our entire community. They are continually growing, now planting more than 60,000 trees per year throughout our region.

This Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Joe V’s on the Northwest Freeway in Houston, you can come pick up a tree and participate in this weekend planting event. Species will be available in 3 gallon containers, so be sure you can lift it! Species include: Bald Cypress, Buttonbush, Mexican Plum, and Redbud. There is a limited number of tress to give, it is first come, first serve!

Trees for Houston mentions that the need for trees goes far beyond the city proper, so if you don’t have a Houston address, don’t let that stop you from volunteering! Planting is encouraged all throughout the greater Houston region.