Tropical Storm Ida is expected to strike the U.S. as a major hurricane

HOUSTON (CW39) We have new information early Friday morning from the National Hurricane Center. The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida has tightened a bit, focused on Louisiana and Mississippi where a hurricane watch is in effect.

A storm surge watch is in effect for for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The peak storm surge could be as high as 7-11 feet.

As for the strength, Ida will quickly intensify in the Gulf. It is now forecast to be major (category 3) at landfall, which will likely be on Sunday, with potential sustained winds of 115 mph.

Locally in Southeast Texas and Houston, the impact will be minimal. Ida’s heavy rain will stay far to our east, although some unrelated downpours remain in the forecast the next few days. Also, there will be local marine impacts. Watch out for an increase in rip currents and higher-than-normal waves.