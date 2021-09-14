Tropical Storm Nicholas | CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger on 104 KRBE Roula and Ryan show September 14, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Right now, CenterPoint is assessing damage as crews work to restore power after Hurricane Nicholas. The utility asks people to keep the phones lines open for electric and natural gas emergency calls.

At the height of the storm Tuesday morning about 440,000 customers without power. The storm has sustained winds at 75 miles per hour and gusts over 90 miles per hour. CenterPoint says the most significant impact is in the southern, central, and eastern service areas. The company says restoration process begins with facilities vital to safety, health and welfare, such as hospitals, water treatment plants and public service facilities. After key facilities, the company follows its priority restoration process by making repairs to electrical facilities that will return power to the largest number of customers first, then continue the restoration process by prioritizing repairs to benefit the greatest number of customers, until power is returned to everyone.