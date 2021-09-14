Tropical Storm Nicholas | CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger on 104 KRBE Roula and Ryan show September 14, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger brings you in depth weather information on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC each weekday morning from 6-9:30AM. KRBE also airs NO WAIT WEATHER reports for listeners of Houston’s #1 Hit Music Station, 104.1 KRBE.
Tuesday morning, Krueger called in around 7:30AM to talk LIVE with the host of The Roula and Ryan Show for the first time. They talked about Tropical Storm Nicholas and its local impact.