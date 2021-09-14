Tropical Storm Nicholas | Flooding in Galveston, Texas – Frank Jefferson
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Frank Jefferson works for our sister station @ketk and @kfxk as an evening reporter/multi-media journalist.
He joined the CW39 Houston team, along with Sarah Alegre for a couple of days to cover Tropical Storm Nicholas in Galveston, Texas along with Sarah Alegre.
Here is a look at his coverage by the Gulf coast.
He has also been tweeting video of the area down in Galveston between LIVE shots along with Sarah Ealegre.