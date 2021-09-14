Tropical Storm Nicholas | Risky road conditions flatten tire of CW39 reporter crew

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tropical Storm Nicholas | Risky road conditions flatten tire of CW39 reporter crew

Tropical Storm Nicholas | Risky road conditions flatten tire of CW39 reporter crew

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) CW39 multimedia journalist Sydney Simone and her photographer have a flat tire and are warning Houstonians about the risky road conditions in areas where power is out and winds are high as Tropical Storm Nicholas passes through Houston this morning.

Rain continues to fall in many areas around the city. Here is a recaps of how it happened. Tune in till 10am for the latest LIVE updates.

CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has an important warning for drivers – Hydroplaning could happen this morning on slick and windy roadways. Here’s a word of caution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss