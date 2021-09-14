Tropical Storm Nicholas | Risky road conditions flatten tire of CW39 reporter crew
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 multimedia journalist Sydney Simone and her photographer have a flat tire and are warning Houstonians about the risky road conditions in areas where power is out and winds are high as Tropical Storm Nicholas passes through Houston this morning.
Rain continues to fall in many areas around the city. Here is a recaps of how it happened. Tune in till 10am for the latest LIVE updates.
CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has an important warning for drivers – Hydroplaning could happen this morning on slick and windy roadways. Here’s a word of caution.
