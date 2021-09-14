Tropical Storm Nicholas | Velocity through Houston and Harris County, Texas

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Nicholas continues to sit over land as wind speeds continue to change Tuesday morning. Looking at the velocity of tropical storm Nicholas, CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger explains.

We’ve had pretty high wind speeds north of Harris County with speeds up to 50 mph or so.

Lower wind speeds are now being reported with 30 mile per hour wind speeds.

If you’re wondering which direction winds are going, CW Chief meteorologist explains the status of speeds in the 7AM hour.