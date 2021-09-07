Tropics: Gulf low struggling to organize

HOUSTON (CW39) Not much has changed this Tuesday morning in regards to a disorganized area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Despite warm Gulf waters, upper-level winds are not favorable for development of this low right now.

The National Hurricane Center gives this low a 10% chance of formation over the next two days, and a 30% chance over the next five days. It’s moving northeast, eventually bringing rain to Florida and the Southeast U.S.

We’re confident in the fact that it stays far from Texas because we have an approaching front. The low will slide east along the leading edge of that front.

That same front will help keep our humidity low in Southeast Texas this week. Rain stays away through Saturday, and you’ll notice cooler nights and mornings thanks to the drier air.

Elsewhere in the tropics, major hurricane Larry stays over water, but will likely bring increased surf and rip currents along the East Coast of the U.S. In the Eastern Pacific, a named storm will soon form west of Mexico as it heads northwest.