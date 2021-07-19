TxDOT launches “Be Smart. Drive Smart” campaign

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Freight transportation truck on the road at golden hour

HOUSTON (CW39) The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching a new campaign aimed at avoiding driving distractions particularly around big rigs and 18-wheelers.

TxDOT is urging motorists to make safety a priority when they’re behind the wheel, especially in areas where oil and gas activity often brings increased traffic and large trucks to rural areas and adjacent communities.

TxDOT offers these tips to motorists, when driving in energy-production areas across the Lone Star State:

  • Drive a safe speed, accounting for traffic, road conditions and weather.
  • Focus 100% on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when behind the wheel.
  • Give large trucks plenty of space, be patient and pass only when it’s safe and legal to do so.
  • Obey stop signs and traffic signals.
  • Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
  • Always buckle up—drivers and passengers, day and night.

Drivers should also remember the “Move Over or Slow Down” law, requiring motorists to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching an emergency vehicle, law enforcement, TxDOT vehicle, tow truck or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

Worldwide rain

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Why we'll have rain next week - Adam Krueger

7-Day forecast for July 16, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Western Wildfires

Mystery Wire - Does psychic ability run in families?

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss