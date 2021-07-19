TxDOT launches “Be Smart. Drive Smart” campaign

HOUSTON (CW39) The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching a new campaign aimed at avoiding driving distractions particularly around big rigs and 18-wheelers.

TxDOT is urging motorists to make safety a priority when they’re behind the wheel, especially in areas where oil and gas activity often brings increased traffic and large trucks to rural areas and adjacent communities.

TxDOT offers these tips to motorists, when driving in energy-production areas across the Lone Star State:

Drive a safe speed, accounting for traffic, road conditions and weather.

Focus 100% on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when behind the wheel.

Give large trucks plenty of space, be patient and pass only when it’s safe and legal to do so.

Obey stop signs and traffic signals.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Always buckle up—drivers and passengers, day and night.

Drivers should also remember the “Move Over or Slow Down” law, requiring motorists to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching an emergency vehicle, law enforcement, TxDOT vehicle, tow truck or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside.