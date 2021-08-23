TxDOT shows progress of 69/610 interchange and Fred Hartman bridge repairs from over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Now that we made it through another weekend of major road closures, let’s check in on what exactly was being worked on.

TxDOT posted photos over the weekend of the ongoing 69/610 interchange project that had all main lanes shutdown on the southwest freeway at the loop this weekend.

Work continues on the new I-69 northbound connector to I-610 northbound above the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest for the @HOU610at69 project. I-69 mainlanes closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop until Monday at 5am. pic.twitter.com/qlG20Ngokz — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 22, 2021

The good news here is that the work finished early and all main lanes actually opened up on Sunday, as opposed to the originally scheduled time of Monday at 5:00 A.M.

Even better news this Sunday! @HOU610at69 roadwork for the weekend completed early. All mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at I-610 West Loop now open. Southbound mainlanes will be open soon. pic.twitter.com/ymdHQoxFoj — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Fred Hartman bridge repairs are nearing the end. Over the last month a contraflow setup has been in place on the bridge causing delays traveling on the east side of town. This weekend, TxDOT closed all southbound main lanes in order to switch the configuration back so commuters would have access to all lanes.

Good news! SH 146 southbound mainlanes at the Fred Hartman Bridge now open. Northbound mainlanes will be reconfigured next weekend. pic.twitter.com/OJYxXCzkAs — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 22, 2021

We just have to wait one more weekend until all lanes are back to normal on the bridge. In other construction news, the scheduled closure of the Beltway at the Hardy Toll Rd. did not take place. TxDOT will reschedule that closure at a later time.

For more construction news tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6:00-9:30 A.M.