TxDOT shows progress of 69/610 interchange and Fred Hartman bridge repairs from over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Now that we made it through another weekend of major road closures, let’s check in on what exactly was being worked on.

TxDOT posted photos over the weekend of the ongoing 69/610 interchange project that had all main lanes shutdown on the southwest freeway at the loop this weekend.

The good news here is that the work finished early and all main lanes actually opened up on Sunday, as opposed to the originally scheduled time of Monday at 5:00 A.M.

Meanwhile, the Fred Hartman bridge repairs are nearing the end. Over the last month a contraflow setup has been in place on the bridge causing delays traveling on the east side of town. This weekend, TxDOT closed all southbound main lanes in order to switch the configuration back so commuters would have access to all lanes.

We just have to wait one more weekend until all lanes are back to normal on the bridge. In other construction news, the scheduled closure of the Beltway at the Hardy Toll Rd. did not take place. TxDOT will reschedule that closure at a later time.

